63 discoveries of suspicious substances in prison in 2017

Substances suspected to be illegal drugs were discovered in prison on over 60 occasions last year, a significant increase over the previous two years.

The information emerged from a reply today by Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia to a parliamentary question from Nationalist Party MP Jason Azzopardi.

Farrugia said that, in 2017, there were 63 total cases where the police had been informed of the discovery of suspicious substances at Corradino Correctional Facility.

The figures for 2015 and 2016 stood at 26 and 42 cases respectively, the minister said.

Most of the substances found were green in colour, with a smaller number of brown-coloured substances and powder, pills, methadone and traces on drug paraphernalia also discovered.

Out of total number of discoveries, 75 are still awaiting the result of tests on the substances. There were also 44 cases where the substance was determined to not be a drug.

The tests showed that there were three cases where the substance turned out to he heroin, two where it was cannabis, a single case each of methadone and cocaine, and two of ecstasy.