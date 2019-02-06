menu

Number of persons receiving in-work benefits up by close to 1,000 in 2018

A total of 1,482 women and 2,822 men who are gainfully employed received in-work benefits last year

massimo_costa
6 February 2019, 6:08pm
by Massimo Costa
In-work benefits were introduced in 2015 (File photo)
Last year saw a 1,000-strong increase in the number of people receiving in-work benefits compared to 2017.

In 2018, 1,482 women and 2,822 men were the recipients of such employment-related benefits, an answer by social solidarity minister Michael Falzon to a parliamentary question by PN MP Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici shows.

The figures for 2017 stand at 1,238 and 2,112 for women and men respectively.

This indicates a rise of 954 across the period.

In-work benefits, which are meant to act as incentives for people who  find gainful employment, while still helping those with lower incomes, were introduced by the government in 2015.

The benefits are awarded to workers whose salaries fall within certain brackets, and who have children aged under 23 living with them.

Single parents who earn more than €6,600 and less thank €17,130 are eligible for up to €1,350 per child yearly. A couple collectively earning more than €10,000 but less than €24,630 can receive up to €1,300.

Couples of whom only one partner is working can be paid up to €550 annually, if they earn more than €6,600 and less than €17,130.

Payments are made on a quarterly basis, in January, April, July and October.

