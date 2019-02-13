PD and AD to collaborate but no coalition deal struck after meetings

Partit Demokratiku and Alternattiva Demokratika have held several discussions over the past few weeks to explore the ways in which there can be cooperation between the two small parties but decided against a coalition at this stage.

In a press statement released by the parties, they said that "formalising the relationship between the two parties is not opportune at the time."

When contacted by MaltaToday to elucidate the terms of collaboration, PD leader Godfrey Farrugia did not want to elaborate. "It's obvious that there are many things upon which we agree upon," he said.

AD leader Carmel Cacopardo said that "nothing can be defined at this stage," when asked for a comment.

AD deputy chairperson Mario Mallia had previously confirmed on current affairs programme Xtra that talks were underway between both parties in an effort to challenge the duopoly of the major parties.

AD had request the discussions in the first place and in the statement released today, the parties said that the collaboration was "in order to serve the country in the best way possible".