Giving disabled persons the tools to ‘drive’ themselves

Maria Mercieca is a young woman, who, despite being disabled, is living independently in her own flat.

The flat - one of 12 homes under the government’s Progett Socjeta Gusta - is a new concept, since it caters for only one person, Maria, who is assisted by a carer.

Maria, who is a wheelchair user, has been living in the residence for around a year, following a transitory period where she was given time to settle in and get used to her new environment, before the home was officially opened.

The residence is being rented from the NGO Fondazzjoni Hajja Indipendenti by Agenzija Sapport through government funds, and is located in the Notre Dame complex in Labour Avenue, Naxxar. Since Maria is in employment, she is paying a small portion of the rental costs herself, with the rest being covered by the agency.

The 11 other homes opened through the project initiative house various numbers of disabled persons, ranging from seven to around 10.

Like the other homes, Maria’s flat is a permanent residence, and she can choose to stay there for as long as she wishes.

The project was spearheaded by Connie Camilleri, chairperson of Fondazzjoni Hajja Indipendenti, who spoke about her efforts throughout the years to encourage the government to increasingly help the disabled live independently. “I have always pushed for this. Disabled people have to be given the tools to “drive” themselves, and then they can start doing it,” she said.

Parliamentary secretary for disabled persons Anthony Decelis, who was visiting the flat for its opening, underlined the important role such residences play in helping people with disabilities transition from being dependent on their families, to living alone and taking care of themselves.

He said such a transition should be done before it becomes inevitable, due to the death of such persons’ carers, usually their parents.

“Progett Socjeta Gusta was born from the need to assist disabled persons into gaining their independence, and this should ideally be done before their parents pass away, since once this happens, they might end up in a situation where they have to quickly adapt to living without their family’s assistance,” he said.

“Living independently helps break the taboo and integrate disabled people fully into our society. Long gone are the days when they used to be hidden away from the world,” he added.