Police investigation into tuna bribery allegations was launched in October

The investigation into tuna bribery allegations and the involvement of fisheries director Andreina Fenech Farrugia started in October, the police said.

A magisterial inquiry was initiated shortly afterwards, to collect all evidence and investigate the allegations, they said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

The police and the inquiring magistrate contacted the Spanish authorities immediately, and the involvement of Europol was also requested.

Moreover, an investigation team travelled to Madrid to meet their Spanish counterparts for discussions on the case.

Fenech Farrugia, in a lengthy letter sent to MaltaToday, revealed that she had been questioned over the past few months by a Maltese magistrate - named by Environment Minister Jose Herrera as magistrate Gabriella Vella - who is leading an inquiry into the alleged wrongdoing by major tuna farm operator Jose Ricardo Fuenetes.

The police went on to make reference to a report in the Times of Malta on Thursday, which, quoting sources close to the Spanish investigation, claimed that Spain’s authorities had not received assistance from Malta, and that the Maltese government had failed to cooperate with the Guardia Civil. These claims, however, are not factual, the police said.

“The Malta police would like to point out that, through the Economic Crimes squad, it has cooperated fully with the Spanish authorities and handed over all the required information through Europol channels,” they said.

In light of the fact that a magisterial inquiry is under way, no further details on the investigation were supplied in the statement,

