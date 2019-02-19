Woman found decomposing in St Paul's Bay apartment three months after she died

An English woman, 69 years of age, was found dead in her own apartment in St Paul's Bay, three months after she died, Police have said.

Her body was in an advanced stage of decomposition, and she was found in her bed and underneath the covers. She shared the apartment with her husband who did not report her death.

The Police received a call yesterday evening from the British High Commission who told the authorities that she had not been in contact with the consulate for some time.

On site at around 8:30pm, on Triq San Luqa, St Paul's Bay, the police confirmed that the woman had been dead for some time.

An autopsy will take place later today and is expected to shed further light into the cause of death. Police have said that the woman looked like she might have died a natural death.

In an interview with TVM, a neighbour told reporters that when she inquired on the deceased's health, the husband replied by saying that she was 'fine', even though she was already reportedly dead at the time.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace appointed several experts to assist her in the inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.