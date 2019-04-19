[WATCH] €130 million EU-funded project approved for 'higher quality' Maltese water

The Water Service Corporation's (WSC) showcase EU-funded water project was officially approved on Thursday at the Hondoq ir-Rummien plant next to the Reverse Osmosis plant in Gozo.

The project is a multi-faceted €130 million upgrading excercise that will, the WSC said, improve the water quality all over the Maltese islands. The project is co-financed at a rate of 85% by the European Union and at a rate of 15% from national funds.

The Hondoq Plant will house a new reverse osmosis plant currently being installed in the existing building, "avoiding any environmental impact," the WSC said in a statement.

"This new plant will provide excellent water quality for Gozo but will also be able to bolster the supply to Malta via the existing submarine pipe whenever needed," the statement read.

WSC said that the project comprises of various new initiatives and upgrades such as a new Pembroke-to-Ta'-Qali tunnel, upgrades to existing reverse osmosis plants, sewer networks, and reservoirs.

"These projects form part of the WSC's 'Net Zero Impact Utility' project through which the WSC will provide better service, produce better quality ater at a lower cost and with less environmental impact," the WSC stressed.

The official approval ceremony was opened by WSC CEO Richard Bilocca who gave updates on the project's progress. The ceremony was also addressed by EU Commissioner Karmenu Vella, Minister for Energy and Water Joe Mizzi, Minister for Gozo Justyne Caruana and Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Clint Camilleri.

WSC said in their statement that JASPERS, the technical assistant for the European Commission and the European Structural and Investment Funds considered the WSC project as an example of a 'Best Practice' initiative