Building Regulations Office received no complaints on Gwardamangia construction site, ministers say

Ministers said that with regards to the Gwardamangia building that collapsed on Wednesday evening, no report had been lodged.

"It seems that the building contractor of the construction site adjacent to the collapsed apartments had submitted all the necessary documents in accordance with the law," a statement read.

The statement was released by Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia, Infrastructure Minister Ian Borg and Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon.

The ministers added that the Building Regulations Office (BRO) told them that it had received no reports regarding the construction site despite what residents told members of the media on Thursday.

Joseph Muscat, speaking to the media, said that the residents might have filed reports but not to the relevant authorities.

"The Housing Authority is currently collecting information on the affected families' situation and is currently on site. It will offer alternative accomodation in cases where it's needed," the statement read.

BRO officials are also assessing the site for security purposes.

Police investigations are ongoing.