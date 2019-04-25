menu

Where is the surplus going? Remember the cheque in your post – Joseph Muscat

Labour has kept its word in redressing past injustices, Labour leader tells general conference

kurt_sansone
25 April 2019, 8:03pm
by Kurt Sansone
Joseph Muscat addressing Labour delegates in Swatar
Joseph Muscat addressing Labour delegates in Swatar

Work-related injustices of the past are being addressed as promised and some 6,000 people will be receiving €11 million this year, Joseph Muscat said.

The payments are part of an electoral pledge to redress long-standing grievances, including those of some 2,500 police officers who were not paid overtime. This is the second year running that the outstanding claims are being settled.

The Prime Minister said the payments were possible because public finances registered a surplus for the third year running.

“We are redressing problems of the past that previous administrations did not even acknowledge,” Muscat said, adding some of the injustices went back to the Labour administrations of the past.

He was speaking at a session of the Labour Party general conference held under a tent in Swatar on Thursday evening.

“When people ask you where the surplus is going, remember the cheque you received for suffering a past injustice, remember the tax refund you received, remember the VAT refund you received on cars bought between 2004 and 2009, remember the higher pensions, the better roads being built,” Muscat said.

He reiterated the claim that the Nationalist Party tried to prevent local elections being held in 23 localities by fielding the bare minimum of candidates.

Muscat said the only reason why elections will be held in these localities is because the Labour Party fielding more candidates.

“What the PN tried to do is disenfranchise voters... I do not believe they could not find candidates but this was a deliberate attempt to try and avoid elections in these localities,” Muscat said.

The Prime Minister said one of the biggest challenges councils will face in the coming five years is achieving more cleanliness.

“Everybody is clapping and people are cooperating in separating their waste but if we want to improve cleanliness now is the time to curb the abuse perpetrated by those who do not care,” he warned, adding that the attention people gave to keeping their homes clean should also be reflected in public spaces.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Where is the surplus going? Remember the cheque in your post – Joseph Muscat
National

Where is the surplus going? Remember the cheque in your post – Joseph Muscat
Kurt Sansone
Updated | Guardamangia building collapse: Pieta council collecting funds for stricken families
National

Updated | Guardamangia building collapse: Pieta council collecting funds for stricken families
Kurt Sansone
Malta with seventh highest number of approved asylum applications in EU compared to population in 2018
National

Malta with seventh highest number of approved asylum applications in EU compared to population in 2018
Massimo Costa
Building Regulations Office received no complaints on Gwardamangia construction site, ministers say
National

Building Regulations Office received no complaints on Gwardamangia construction site, ministers say
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.