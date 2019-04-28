Partit Demokratiku accuses Muscat of 'copying' their slogan

Partit Demokratiku said that their slogan Pajjizna f'qalbna goes back to 27 January where PD formally announced its campaign hashtags.

"The confirmation that our small party is growing slowly but surely and becoming steadily more influential was given to us by none other than the Prime Minister himself who copied our electoral slogan and used the word ‘Malta’ instead of ‘Our Country’ when launching his party’s campaign," PD said.

Since 27 January, the slogan has been used continuously on PD's social media, in articles submitted to the media and billboards were also written with PD's declared slogan, the small party said.

PD said in a statement on Sunday that it expected Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to be more innovative.

"Surely, with all the manpower and resources available to him, the Prime Minister Joseph Muscat could have come up with an original slogan,” the statement read. “I would like to know in which part of his heart he has put our country, when he’s selling it off at a pittance, ruined our reputation, destroyed our institutions, wrecked our judicial system and denied our descendants of their heritage.

“Campaign funds available to us are extremely modest, and yet, we seem to have made an impact with our two billboards, erected on 1 April, displaying our slogan," the small party said.

PD wrote that the slogan represented something they truly believed and because their country was genuinely in their heart. The party said that it bears daily witness to the extent in which Malta was in their hearts via their actions, not their words.

"Talk is cheap, but actions speak louder than words," the statement read. “Our vision for our beloved country is to improve the wellbeing of its citizens. We have our country in our hearts and will work to heal its many wounds,” PD said, adding that working to fix the broken political system was its goal.