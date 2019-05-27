[WATCH] PD leader Godfrey Farrugia and entire executive to resign

Godfrey Farrugia and the Democratic Party's executive are set to resign in the wake of the European election result, "to make way for newer generations".

Farrugia, who has been leading the PD since October, said he will not be seeking re-election as leader. The resignations will be filed later this week after the results of the local council elections are known.

Speaking to MaltaToday, Farrugia said that he will remain caretaker leader in the interim period until a steering committee will be established to decide the party's future.

"I have no intention, however, to try and stand again as leader. I believe that I have to leave room for the newer generations. The party will still remain standing for justice and the environment and all we stood for in the past," he said, adding that PD will aim to strengthen its ties with other small parties to mount a stronger opposition.

“I thank voters and I am happy that we have increased in votes from our last showing. The only road, however, is one: I, along with all the members of the party’s executive, will resign,” he said, adding that after an analysis of election results, a steering committee would decide the party’s next move.

PD’s most successful candidate for the MEP elections was Cami Appelgren, the Swedish environmental activist, garnering 3,053 first preference votes.

She upstaged her own leader who got 1,668 first preference votes.

