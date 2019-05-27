menu

[WATCH] Should Adrian Delia go? We took this question to the people

People tell us what they think after the Nationalist Party suffered a major drubbing in the European Parliament election

david_hudson
27 May 2019, 5:04pm
by David Hudson
After the tragic showing of the Nationalist Party in the MEP elections, the question on everyone's mind is: should Adrian Delia go?
After the tragic showing of the Nationalist Party in the MEP elections, the question on everyone's mind is: should Adrian Delia go?
Should Adrian Delia go? We took the question to the people

After suffering a defeat of historical proportions, it is inevitable that eyes are turned on the Nationalist Party to see what its next moves shall be.

Undoubtedly, the focus will turn to party leader Adrian Delia, who was facing his first electoral test in these elections. Delia has insisted he will not resign but not everyone is convinced that is the best option.

We took the question to people in the street and at university. Some felt that Delia should vacate his office, others were less sure, while most agreed that something needed to be done for the PN to become a credible opposition.

READ ALSO: Labour’s majority has ‘shrunk’ to 42,000… and Lowell wins the ‘third party’ battle

“The PN should find a leader that both factions of the party believe in,” one respondent said.

Another respondent said that the PN should aim to find someone who is a good speaker, someone "decisive" and someone others could rally behind.

Yet another argued that the Opposition should aim to be positive as an alternative party rather than resorting to scare tactics and attempting "to trick the electorate into believing that this was a referendum on abortion".

At the Naxxar counting hall on Sunday, Opposition Leader Delia made it clear that he would not be resigning following the election.

READ ALSO: Adrian Delia soldiers on: ‘The PN is in difficulty and I will not abandon it half way’

"I don’t say this out of arrogance… the PN is in difficulty and I will not abandon it half way. We fail a lot in life… it is easy to celebrate in victory, the test is to pluck up courage and move ahead when things are tough,” Delia told MaltaToday.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
More in National
[WATCH] Should Adrian Delia go? We took this question to the people
National

[WATCH] Should Adrian Delia go? We took this question to the people
David Hudson
Libyan prime minister in Malta to ‘clarify’ state of conflict threatening Tripoli
National

Libyan prime minister in Malta to ‘clarify’ state of conflict threatening Tripoli
Yannick Pace
[WATCH] PD leader Godfrey Farrugia and entire executive to resign
National

[WATCH] PD leader Godfrey Farrugia and entire executive to resign
David Hudson
[WATCH] Arrogance after historic win would be 'biggest mistake', Miriam Dalli says
National

[WATCH] Arrogance after historic win would be 'biggest mistake', Miriam Dalli says
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.