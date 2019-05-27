[WATCH] Should Adrian Delia go? We took this question to the people

Should Adrian Delia go? We took the question to the people

After suffering a defeat of historical proportions, it is inevitable that eyes are turned on the Nationalist Party to see what its next moves shall be.

Undoubtedly, the focus will turn to party leader Adrian Delia, who was facing his first electoral test in these elections. Delia has insisted he will not resign but not everyone is convinced that is the best option.

We took the question to people in the street and at university. Some felt that Delia should vacate his office, others were less sure, while most agreed that something needed to be done for the PN to become a credible opposition.

“The PN should find a leader that both factions of the party believe in,” one respondent said.

Another respondent said that the PN should aim to find someone who is a good speaker, someone "decisive" and someone others could rally behind.

Yet another argued that the Opposition should aim to be positive as an alternative party rather than resorting to scare tactics and attempting "to trick the electorate into believing that this was a referendum on abortion".

At the Naxxar counting hall on Sunday, Opposition Leader Delia made it clear that he would not be resigning following the election.

"I don’t say this out of arrogance… the PN is in difficulty and I will not abandon it half way. We fail a lot in life… it is easy to celebrate in victory, the test is to pluck up courage and move ahead when things are tough,” Delia told MaltaToday.