AFM rescues 75 migrants found stranded on a tuna pen

Armed Force Malta has rescued a group of 75 migrants, who were found stranded on a tuna pen, Wednesday evening.

The migrants were taken on an AFM patrol boat and are expected to disembark in Malta early Thursday morning.

In a statement on Wednesday, the government said that AFM and the Italian coast guard conducted multiple joint rescue operations in support of the Libyan Coastguard.

Simultaneously, the Italian coastguard performed other rescues, conveying migrants to Lampedusa.