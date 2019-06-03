[WATCH] Adrian Delia rejects accusation that Jean Pierre Debono manipulated voters' list

Adrian Delia rejects accusation that Jean Pierre Debono manipulated voter list

Adrian Delia is disputing accusations that Jean Pierre Debono manipulated the list of eligible voters for Saturday’s executive meeting that decided who will take David Stellini’s parliamentary seat.

The Nationalist Party leader rejected the accusation when confronted about the weekend fracas after the executive decided by a two-vote margin to co-opt Debono instead of Gozitan Kevin Cutajar.

However, Delia said he had to look into claims made by the PN Gozo regional committee that the decision to co-opt someone not from the 13th district was unconstitutional.

Speaking to MaltaToday before entering PN headquarters on Monday morning, Delia said he was “almost absolutely certain” that Debono had not improperly intervened in the voting process.

Asked what steps would be taken after claims that two of the executive members who voted should not have been on the list of eligible voters, a sombre Delia said that he was more worried by the claim that the long-standing PN statute was anti-constitutional.

“Jean Pierre Debono was not involved in the electoral process… The [PN] electoral commission was entrusted with the process and I will now ask the commission to put our minds at rest that the process undertaken was correct and transparent,” Delia said.

He said that he did not believe the submissions made by the Gozo regional committee that Stellini was ineligible to vote were correct.

“I have spoken with the committee already. But this is not what worries me most. What I am concerned about is the committee’s comment that the choice of Debono was unconstitutional as [Stellini's replacement] had to be a candidate from Gozo,” Delia said.

"This is something which I have to look into, as it is a serious matter. The PN statute wasn't drawn up now - it has existed for a long time," he highlighted.

Delia added that the matter would now we discussed by the party, and the "necessary decisions" would be taken.

