Maths and Maltese exams in secondary schools won't be held this year, MUT says

Maths and Maltese exams in state secondary schools will not go ahead this year after the Malta Union of Teachers said it was unable to reach an agreement with the Education Ministry over a shortage of teachers in these subjects.

The union said it had issues a set of directives to its members last year, that included teachers not setting or correcting any exam papers.

“MUT is declaring that following a unanimous vote by the affected members and after discussions within the MUT council, the directives will remain in place,” the MUT said.

“This means that this year, Maltese and Mathematics exams in secondary schools won’t be held.”

The union said that the controversy was not a new development and revolves around what it said were efforts by “the ministry to maximize its operations by ignoring a clause in [teachers’ collective agreement] which stipulates that only in exceptional circumstances can [they] be given a lesson load greater than that stipulated [in the agreement]”.

It said that unfortunately, in the case of Maltese and Mathematics, these exceptional circumstances had become the norm.

The MUT claimed that over the past summer, the ministry had continued to deny this was happening, and had even stated that it “did not require any more teachers because there was no shortage in any subject and at any level”.

“It was only after the union brought the issue forward for everyone to see that efforts were made for teachers who had not been employed during the summer were engaged to teach classes that were going to end up with a teacher,” the MUT said.

“This is undoubtedly bad management and a clear example of how the ministry doesn’t make projections about the needs of the sector.”

As a result, the MUT said that in September 2018 it had issued a directive to Math and Maltese teachers on exams, in time for authorities to make the necessary changes.

Instead, the MUT said the ministry had only tried to find a solution on the eve of the mid-yearly exams, and had chosen to get unknown individuals to set the paper themselves, with the consequence that some questions were not in the syllabus and others couldn’t be calculated.

Following this episode, the union said it had presented the government with 17 proposals to address the present teacher shortage, however these proposals were ignored for months, with the ministry still insisting that schools give teachers more lessons than permitted by their agreement.

The ministry’s efforts to “maximize resources” were leading to schools grouping students of mixed abilities together, the union said, adding that this was not conducive to them receiving a good education.

Rather than maximize resources, the MUT said the ministry should be focused on adding resources. Moreover, it said that rather than attracting more people to the profession, the ministry’s strategy was discouraging those who were interest and even driving teachers away from the profession.