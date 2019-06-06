The army is not a single person and a mistake of one does not reflect it, President says

President George Vella said that a mistake of one or two soldiers does not reflect the entire Armed Forces of Malta (AFM).

"The army isn't a single person and the error of one or two people, no matter how griveous, does not reflect the whole army," he said. He was referring to the two young soldiers indicted for the murder of Ivorian immigrant Lassana Cisse Souleymane.

Souleymane, 42, had been walking back home in Hal Far on an April night when a car drove up to him and a single bullet felled him and injured two others further up the road. He was a father of three.

Vella's recent remarks on the issue came from a visit he paid to the AFM where he praised their work and said that it was an example to other nations.

"The army is an example to other nations in terms of the amount of rescues and humanitarian aid it participates in in the Mediterranean when immigrants find themselves stranded at sea on a boat," he said.

Brigadier Jeffrey Curmi said that the President's visit gave a clear picture of the role of the AFM, a role that requires hard work and dedication.

He explained the different kinds of work that the AFM does in its various units.

During the visit, a ceremony took place where Vella presented certificates to various officials of the AFM who were recently commissioned by him to serve as functionaries within the army.