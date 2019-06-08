Kevin Cutajar co-option to House approved by acclamation in PN executive committee

Kevin Cutajar, the Xagħra councillor looking to replace David Stellini in parliament, has been voted by acclamation by the PN executive committee to take his seat up in the House of Representatives.

Stellini, who was elected to parliament from the 13th District – Gozo – resigned last month, with the party now needing to fill his seat by co-opting someone to the House.

Cutajar was a PN candidate for the 2017 and 2013 general elections, and has been a local councillor in Xagħra since 2007, re-elected in the 2019 election. He is visually-impaired.

Last Saturday the same executive elected the PN’s chief political advisor Jean Pierre Debono after he beat Cutajar by 42 votes to 40.

Debono was however forced to give up his seat the following day, after it transpired that two of members of the executive who voted in the election where in fact not eligible to do so.

Saturday’s decision to select Debono over Cutajar was not received well by the party’s activists in Gozo, who are insisting that the seat should be given to someone from the same district.

Former European Court of Human Rights judge Giovanni Bonello also said the matter of co-option to the House was government by several constitutional rules, including one which designates Gozo as a special region, and another stating that in the case of a co-option he new member must be “as nearly as can be of the interests and opinions represented and held by the vacating member”.

Bonello’s opinion, Cutajar said in a Facebook post, “strengthened Gozo’s case” in the matter.