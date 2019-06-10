menu

Fourth Gozo Channel ferry moors in Cirkewwa

The fourth vessel has a capacity of 650 passengers and 160 vehicles

david_hudson
10 June 2019, 10:47am
by David Hudson
Nikolaos is the new addition to the Gozo Channel fleet
Nikolaos is the new addition to the Gozo Channel fleet

The fourth Gozo Channel vessel has arrived and has moored in Cirkewwa on Monday.

The vessel bears the name of Nikolaos. It has a capacity of 650 passengers and 160 vehicles.

The fourth ferry was announced in May as the government promised to increase the Gozo Channel fleet by one amidst the talk of the Malta-Gozo tunnel.

The Gozo Channel efficiency is set to improve as it now maintains three passenger ferries and one reserved for commercial vehicles.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
More in National
Caruana Galizia’s family names people it believes are behind journalist’s murder in report to Latvia’s anti-money laundering agency
National

Caruana Galizia’s family names people it believes are behind journalist’s murder in report to Latvia’s anti-money laundering agency
Kurt Sansone
PN’s youth organ takes Adrian Delia to task over factionalism and disastrous election result
National

PN’s youth organ takes Adrian Delia to task over factionalism and disastrous election result
Matthew Vella
[WATCH] Building collapse: Warranted professionals must shoulder responsibilities, Joseph Muscat says
National

[WATCH] Building collapse: Warranted professionals must shoulder responsibilities, Joseph Muscat says
Kurt Sansone
Fourth Gozo Channel ferry moors in Cirkewwa
National

Fourth Gozo Channel ferry moors in Cirkewwa
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.