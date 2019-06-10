Fourth Gozo Channel ferry moors in Cirkewwa

The fourth Gozo Channel vessel has arrived and has moored in Cirkewwa on Monday.

The vessel bears the name of Nikolaos. It has a capacity of 650 passengers and 160 vehicles.

The fourth ferry was announced in May as the government promised to increase the Gozo Channel fleet by one amidst the talk of the Malta-Gozo tunnel.

The Gozo Channel efficiency is set to improve as it now maintains three passenger ferries and one reserved for commercial vehicles.