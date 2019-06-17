Ministers deny having a copy of Egrant inquiry report

Three ministers have denied being in possession of a copy of the full Egrant inquiry report after being questioned in parliament by Opposition MP Jason Azzopardi.

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna, Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi and Economy Minister Chris Cardona told Parliament they did not have access to the inquiry report. The Egrant inquiry ended last year but only the conclusions were published by the Attorney General.

Azzopardi asked the same question to the three ministers on Monday.

"Can the Minister explain how he has a right to the full access to the Egrant inquiry report of Magistrate Aaron Bugeja, a report that is not yet in the public domain? Can this Minister explain when this access was granted and by whom?" Azzopardi asked.

The identical reply by all ministers was that neither of them had a copy of the report.

"Contrary to what [Azzopardi] is insinuating, I do not have access to the full Egrant inquiry report," the ministers said.

Azzopardi's question followed reports that the three ministers in question appeared to quote from the Egrant inquiry when making submissions in a court case filed against them over the hospitals deal by NGO Repubblika.

Repubblika then asked Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit to order Mizzi, Scicluna and Cardona to present copies of the document they had allegedly quoted from in the proceedings.