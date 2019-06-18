Karol Aquilina has ‘no shame’ in accompanying Manuel Delia in case against NET TV – Pierre Portelli

Pierre Portelli has called out PN MP Karol Aquilina for accompanying blogger Manuel Delia in court in a case against the party’s own media.

In a Facebook post uploaded on Tuesday afternoon with the hashtag ‘no shame’, Portelli said that in today’s sitting of a case instituted by Delia against NET TV, Aquilina accompanied the blogger.

Aquilina is one of several MPs, who want PN leader Adrian Delia out. The Siġġiewi lawyer is the PN’s spokesperson for reforms and citizenship.

This is the second tirade, in less than 24 hours after publicly communicating his resignation as chief of the PN’s media that Portelli has named MPs and officials “working against” the PN.

In his resignation letter, Portelli made it clear that he wanted to expose those working against the PN without the “shackles” of an official post.

In comments, he gave soon after Monday night’s executive meeting, Portelli had denounced PN MP Jason Azzopardi for using Facebook to criticise the PN and its leader. Portelli accused Azzopardi of being “obsessed” with a portfolio that was not his.

Azzopardi is PN spokesperson for the environment.

The former media chief also criticised former PN executive president Mark Anthony Sammut for going all over the media to hit out at Adrian Delia and the party after resigning his post last month.

Correction: An earlier version of this report said Karol Aquilina defended Manuel Delia's case, when Portelli's post was referring to Aquilina accompanying Delia in court.