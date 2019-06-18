State school uniform will be a tracksuit

Students in government primary and secondary schools will have a tracksuit as a uniform from the next scholastic year, the Education Ministry has decided.

The decision comes on the back of a public consultation exercise that saw the vast majority of parents and students opt for a tracksuit.

New, comfortable tracksuits will be introduced gradually over the next three years. The uniform will include a tracksuit, polo shirt, t-shirt, shorts, a cap and winter jacket. Designs for the new uniforms are being done by MCAST students.

Different colour schemes will continue to be used for the respective colleges.

The ministry has decided that from the coming scholastic year (2019/2020) the current uniform will be kept. Parents will be able to send their children to school in tracksuit.

From the scholastic year 2020/2021, the new uniform will be introduced for students in Kindergarten 1, Year 1, Year 7 and Year 9.

From the scholastic year 2021/2022, every student will be expected to wear the new tracksuit.

The gradual introduction aims to reduce unnecessary costs for parents on school uniforms.