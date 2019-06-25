menu

Architects’ chamber yet to receive rules on third party property damage

Kamra tal-Periti has not yet received a copy of the amended regulations regarding avoidance of damage to third party property despite it coming into effect today

laura_calleja
25 June 2019, 9:05am
by Laura Calleja
The Chamber said it sympathised with all the victims of three major construction incidents, which could have much worse repercussions
The Chamber of Architects has still not received a copy of the amended regulations on avoidance of damage to third party property, despite the regulation due to come into effect today.

The chamber said that the only information it has on the newly imposed regulation was the ministerial statement and subsequent parliament statement made by planning minister Ian Borg.

“In the council’s view, there is a lack of clarity between the principles made in the statement and certain statements made in Parliament. Also, in the absence of having in hand a copy of the legal notice, it is premature for the council to comment further at this stage,” the chamber said.

The chamber said it had sent a number of questions to Ian Borg for “clarification” as well as requesting a meeting prior to the publication of the legal notice.

“Architects have been requested to inform their clients that the legal notice is expected to come into force today and that any obligations arising therefrom will be applicable to any ongoing demolition, excavation and construction works as per ministerial statement,” the chamber said.

