Temperatures to rise over the weekend

The Meteorological Office has announced that temperatures are expected to rise across the Maltese islands in the coming days.

Starting from Saturday with temperatures of 34°C that feel 39°C, with UV rays of 11, things are due to get progressively hotter. The high temperatures are expected to last until Wednesday, with temperatures expected to be between 34°C and 37°C, feeling between 37°C and 39°C.

UV rays are also expected to be high between 10 and 11. Winds will be virtually nonexistent over the coming days, with the highest force registering in at between 2 and 3.

However, temperatures are expected to drop slightly on Thursday, with temperatures of 31°C, that feel 35°C, with UV rays of 10 and northwesterly winds of force 5.

Previously, the government had issued a warning, telling the public to stay inside when possible between 11am and 3pm and to drink lots of water.