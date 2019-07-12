menu

[WATCH] Horses to work on alternative days under new karozzini rules

Cabbies will not be permitted to work between 1pm and 4pm during the hot months of July and August

karl_azzopardi
12 July 2019, 11:05am
by Karl Azzopardi
Karozzini will not be able to operate between 1pm and 4pm during July and August
Karozzini will not be able to operate between 1pm and 4pm during July and August
Clint Camilleri on new karozzini legislation

Karozzini owners will not be permitted to offer their services between 1pm and 4pm during the hot summer months of July and August, under new legislation. 

Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Rights Clint Camilleri said a compromise between tradition and animal welfare has been found. 

“We have held discussions with the animals rights NGOs, the drivers and all relevant stakeholders, and finally we have come to a decision,” Camilleri said.

The new rules, which will come into effect as of Friday, state that karozzini owners have to use the same horse on alternative days. 

Under the new legislation, the same horse cannot be used for more than three days during a single week.

These regulations will remain in effect through the winter months as well. 

Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Rights Clint Camilleri
Parliamentary Secretary for Animal Rights Clint Camilleri

Camilleri also said that the maximum amount of people per carriage will be limited to four and a driver, limiting the strain the animal feels while pulling the karozzin.

A single trip cannot exceed 45 minutes under the new rules. 

The parliamentary secretary said that prior to the establishment of these new rules, karozzini used to be treated as any other vehicle on the road, meaning the well-being of the animal was not protected by law. 

While still subject to current road laws, the animal’s rights are now being respected according to Camilleri.

Drivers caught breaking the rules will be subject to animal cruelty fines which amount to a maximum of €55,000. 


[WATCH] Horses to work on alternative days under new karozzini rules
National

[WATCH] Horses to work on alternative days under new karozzini rules
Karl Azzopardi
