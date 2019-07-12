[WATCH] Tourism watchdog clamps down on illegally-placed deckchairs on Gozitan beaches

Tourism Minister on Gozo beaches enforcement action

The Malta Tourism Authority has clamped down on illegally-placed deckchairs in two Gozitan bays, emphasising that it would not put up with anyone breaking the rules across Malta’s beaches.

Officials confiscated deckchairs and umbrellas, from the Imġarr ix-Xini and Xwejni bays, which were being offered for rent to beachgoers without the owners having the necessary permits in place.

In a statement, Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi emphasised the importance of maintaining order and enforcing the rules to safeguard Malta’s tourism industry.

“Friday’s enforcement action clearly shows that the MTA will not tolerate any illegal behaviour on our islands,” Mizzi said, “We will soon be increasing our enforcement efforts to ensure that everyone operates in conformity with the law and with the relevant permit requirements.”

“Public bays should be accessible to everyone, including tourists and locals,” the minister added.