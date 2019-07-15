menu

No decision on Manoel Island excavations should take place while MIDI project under appeal, environmental NGO says

Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar says its serious doubts on the Manoel Island master plan have been strengthened by the court's recent decision on the DB project

laura_calleja
15 July 2019, 9:37am
by Laura Calleja
FAA is lamenting that the PA is set to decide on the application for excavations at Manoel Island this week, while the appeal against the MIDI project is still ongoing
FAA is lamenting that the PA is set to decide on the application for excavations at Manoel Island this week, while the appeal against the MIDI project is still ongoing

Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar are protesting that the Planning Authority is set to take a decision on the proposed excavations of Manoel Island while the overall MIDI project is still under appeal.

The environmental NGO said that it would be “irresponsible and unethical to take a decision on the excavation while the whole project is being appealed," a decision it said would "reduce the whole appeal process to a travesty.”

The PA is scheduled to decide on application for excavations at Manoel Island on Thursday.

But in a statement on Monday, the FAA challenged the validity of the Manoel Island master plan, claiming that one of the persons on the board that approved it, is the same person who was found to have a conflict of interest that resulted in the DB Group’s Pembroke project being thrown out by the court. 

FAA said that Matthew Pace, the owner of a Remax real estate franchise, was similarly involved in the approval of the Midi Manoel Island master plan.

Last month, a court found that Pace, who had voted in favour of the DB Group’s City Center project, had a conflict of interest in the project. 

The FAA said in the current circumstances the “Planning Authority should refrain from considering any full development permit related to an outline permit that is being contested.”

More in National
Record number of 16-year-olds sat for SEC exams in 2019
National

Record number of 16-year-olds sat for SEC exams in 2019
Laura Calleja
No decision on Manoel Island excavations should take place while MIDI project under appeal, environmental NGO says
National

No decision on Manoel Island excavations should take place while MIDI project under appeal, environmental NGO says
Laura Calleja
Russia blocks Malta bid for UN smuggling sanctions on Darren and Gordon Debono
National

Russia blocks Malta bid for UN smuggling sanctions on Darren and Gordon Debono
Matthew Vella
Nobody injured in Naxxar apartment fire
National

Nobody injured in Naxxar apartment fire
MaltaToday Staff
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.