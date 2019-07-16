[WATCH] PN executive committee meeting to discuss question for confidence vote in Adrian Delia

PN executive committee meeting to discuss question for confidence vote in Adrian Delia

The Nationalist Party’s executive committee is meeting once again this evening to discuss the wording of a question that will be put the party’s General Council members in a confidence vote in party leader Adrian Delia.

Last month, General Council president Kristy Debono was presented with a petition signed by some 200 of the council’s members, asking for a vote to be held on whether Delia should shoulder responsibility for the party’s dismal showing in the European Parliament and local council election.

Sources who spoke to MaltaToday said that Delia is insisting that he should be the one to set the question. “If I am going to be the one to convene the General Council, I will set the question and I will decide who should be kicked out,” Delia is claimed to have said.

The executive committee’s newly elected president Alex Perici Calascione one the other hand is insisting that it should be the committee should decide and that the Council should be able to vote on all petitions presented.

Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina has left the meeting, insisting that he had other engagements to attend. The meeting is still ongoing.

According to the party’s statute, any petition that is signed by at least 150 members of the council – the party’s highest organ - must be discussed.

After the petition was presented, Debono issued a statement in which she said that despite 84 of the 200 signatures presented being invalid invalid, she would nonetheless be passing on the request to the executive committee.

The committee met on 4 July, in a meeting which lasted late into the night and during which the PN’s leader himself called a general council in which he will be subjected to a confidence vote.

However, last week, former PN election candidate Ivan Bartolo, former executive president Mark Anthony Sammut, MZPN secretary general Emma Portelli Bonnici, vice-president of the party's professionals' forum Martin Musumeci, and councillor Emvin Bartolo, wrote to newly-elected executive council president Alex Perici Calascione, claiming that the question which will be put to the General Council had been changed from the original wording in the petition.

They insisted that it was unacceptable that the PN executive be “misguided” in such a manner.

“This continues to strengthen the doubts we have over the current party leadership,” they said.

In response, Perici Calascione told the petitioners that he had decided to request a meeting of the executive after holding discussions with the party’s secretary general Clyde Puli and electoral commission president Francis Zammit Dimech, as well as Sammut.