Graziella Attard Previ withdraws from PN executive president race

Sliema local councilor and the president of the Nationalist Party’s equal opportunities forum has withdrawn from the race to be the next president of the party’s executive committee.

Richard Muscat, the head of the party’s electoral commission confirmed with MaltaToday that Attard Previ withdrew her nomination.

The executive committee is scheduled to meet at 7pm this evening to elect an administrative council president, an executive committee president and a treasurer.

The race for administrative president pits PN MP and former minister Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici against the president of the PN’s forum for professionals Graham Bencini. This is a clear race between pro and anti-Adrian Delia camps.

Mifsud Bonnici has backed Delia since the start, while Bencini has backed a petition calling for Delia to resign in wake of the party’s dismal showing in last May’s elections.

Alex Perici Calscione will now run uncontested for the post of executive president. Perici Calascione had contested the PN leadership in the summer of 2017 and was widely viewed as Simon Busuttil’s candidate in the race.

Tonight’s meeting will also be discussing a petition submitted by 200 councilors calling for an extraordinary general council to be held in which councilors will be asked whether they believe Delia should step down.

A further two petitions in support of Delia were presented on Wednesday.

