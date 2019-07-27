Confidence in Delia reflects electorate's lack of faith in him, Mark Anthony Sammut says

The result of the vote of confidence in Adrian Delia, which will see him lead the Nationalist Party until the next general election, reflects the fact that a substantial part of the electorate that usually votes for PN does not have faith in him, Mark Anthony Sammut said.

Sammut, former President of the Nationalist Party's Executive Committee, said that the General Council had spoken, the "highest organ in the Nationalist Party."

"Until two months ago we were convinced that this was the only way the PN could unblock the situation it found itself in," he said in a statement on Saturday, referring to the two factions the party had ostensibly been reduced to.

"The result of this vote is a reflection of the result the PN achieved in the European Parliament and local council elections that showed that a substantial part of the electorate that usually votes for the party has no faith in Delia," he said, adding that this included one out of three councillors who voted on Saturday.

Sammut appealed to Delia to understand that a substantial fraction of the party, and more importantly the electorate, still required convincing and that he was the one who had to make decisions and effect change.

"We will continue to do our bit, the way we've done every single day for all these years for the PN. We thank all those councillors who voted in this process and all those who have supported us in the run up to the vote," he concluded.