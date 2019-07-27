menu

Confidence in Delia reflects electorate's lack of faith in him, Mark Anthony Sammut says

Former President of the Nationalist Party's Executive Committee said that though the highest organ within the PN had spoken, a lot of PN councillors and most importantly the electorate still needed convincing

david_hudson
27 July 2019, 7:40pm
by David Hudson
Mark Anthony Sammut had resigned as the PN's Executive Committee President following the local election results last May
Mark Anthony Sammut had resigned as the PN's Executive Committee President following the local election results last May

The result of the vote of confidence in Adrian Delia, which will see him lead the Nationalist Party until the next general election, reflects the fact that a substantial part of the electorate that usually votes for PN does not have faith in him, Mark Anthony Sammut said.

Sammut, former President of the Nationalist Party's Executive Committee, said that the General Council had spoken, the "highest organ in the Nationalist Party."

"Until two months ago we were convinced that this was the only way the PN could unblock the situation it found itself in," he said in a statement on Saturday, referring to the two factions the party had ostensibly been reduced to.

"The result of this vote is a reflection of the result the PN achieved in the European Parliament and local council elections that showed that a substantial part of the electorate that usually votes for the party has no faith in Delia," he said, adding that this included one out of three councillors who voted on Saturday. 

Sammut appealed to Delia to understand that a substantial fraction of the party, and more importantly the electorate, still required convincing and that he was the one who had to make decisions and effect change.

"We will continue to do our bit, the way we've done every single day for all these years for the PN. We thank all those councillors who voted in this process and all those who have supported us in the run up to the vote," he concluded.

David Hudson is a staff reporter
More in National
Confidence in Delia reflects electorate's lack of faith in him, Mark Anthony Sammut says
National

Confidence in Delia reflects electorate's lack of faith in him, Mark Anthony Sammut says
David Hudson
Updated | [WATCH] Adrian Delia will stay on as PN leader as he wins confidence vote
National

Updated | [WATCH] Adrian Delia will stay on as PN leader as he wins confidence vote
Karl Azzopardi / David Hudson
Vandals strike at recently restored Mosta garden
National

Vandals strike at recently restored Mosta garden
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] PN braces itself for general council confidence vote fallout
National

[WATCH] PN braces itself for general council confidence vote fallout
Yannick Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.