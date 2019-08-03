President launches public consultation on changes to the Maltese Constitution

President George Vella yesterday launched a three-month public consultation on the reform of the Maltese Constitution.

Members of the public, NGOs, private and public entities, as well as political parties are being asked to submit their suggestions regarding what they feel needs to be changed in the Maltese Constitution.

Suggestions can be sent through the website www.riformakostituzzjonali.gov.mt or by letter to PO Box 40. The website, includes information about the Maltese Constitution, “it’s synthesis”, as well as the aim of reform and the process through which it will be carried out.

The Public consultation will remain open for three months.

President Vella said that the website is an essential part of the consultation process, and was intended to allow the public to make their suggestions in a “dedicated space where they can express themselves freely”.

The feedback will then be analysed by a group of “experts in the field” who will prepare a report on the way forward in the reform process.

Having started under the previous presidency, Vella said that the reform should now be prioritised “so that the Constitution can be revised to better represent the people in the present”.