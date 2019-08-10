MTA formally objects to Għadira beach concession

The Malta Tourism Authority has formally objected to a proposed development at Għadira Bay by the Danish Village, after a change in policy led to it no longer supporting beach concessions.

Last July, a permit was granted Mellieħa Holiday Centre, operators of the Danish Village, to expand the footprint of their establishment along the coastline.

The proposal was a scaled down version of a similar one put forward 19 years ago, which would have seen most of the rocky area between the first and second beaches covered by sunbeds.

On Wednesday, MaltaToday asked Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi whether he agreed that more of the bay be taken up by private interests, to which replied that he had be informed that the MTA had made its objections to the Għadira proposal known.

In January, the MTA had submitted a "no objection" to the Planning Authority for the beach concession, adding however the project should take into consideration the environmental aspect and the Blue Flag season during implementation.

However, on Saturday, MTA chairman Gavin Gulia told MaltaToday that the MTA had now formally sent a letter to the PA, informing it that its policy regarding beach development was to not support any more concessions.

Moreover, when asked on Friday if the MTA had changed its position on the matter, Mizzi said that he had given a policy direction against beach concessions with which the Authority had to abide.

“The Ministry has given policy direction to the Malta Tourism Authority on beaches. The policy direction focuses on the need to ensure access to beaches for all,” Mizzi said.

Furthermore, the minister said again that the "Malta Tourism Authority had communicated this position to the Planning Authority".

A final PA decision on the development is expected on the 23 August.