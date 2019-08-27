Second Mercury House tower: hotel and apartments to generate 1,000 car trips

A second 23-storey tower proposed next to the already-approved 32 storey on the Mercury House site is set to include 99 new residential units, a 240-room hotel, almost 3,000sq.m of retail space and 4,600sq.m of offices.

According to a project description statement submitted by developer Joseph Portelli, the height of the original Zaha Hadid designed tower is to increase by eight metres, reaching an overall height of 122m above street level.

That will also mean the total number of apartments on the site will increase from 275 to 374.

The study concludes that the project will create an average of 998 new car trips everyday.

The new tower will require over 30,000sq.m of concrete and 4,500 tonnes of steel.

The “second phase” of the Mercury Towers project is set to be built on the current GO exchange building along Triq Sant’ Andrija. The approved 31-storey tower will be connected to this second phase by a five-storey podium.

The project also envisages an extension of the central public piazza across the site, creating a continuous public space. The piazza will include an event area where outdoor markets or cultural events can take place.

The site around Mercury House, a Grade 2 scheduled building, was earmarked for development since a development brief approved in 2005, which originally limited the building height to 15 storeys and stipulated that the development on this site should be mainly limited to offices and shops with ‘apartments and penthouses’ limited to the “top floors”.

It was on the basis of this brief that Pender Ville Limited won the 2005 concession for the Pender and Mercury sites for Lm10.6 million (€24 million), seeing off the owners of the St George’s Park site as their main rivals for the concession. An application approved by the PA in 2012 extended this to two adjacent office towers of 19 and 18 floors. This part of the site was later sold to Joseph Portelli. The first phase of the project was approved in January 2018.