Muscat thanks Germany for honouring migrant relocation pledges

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat thanked Germany for relocating a number of migrants rescued from the Mediterranean.

“Thanks to Germany for continuing to honour its pledges by taking migrants brought to Malta as part of European ad hoc agreements,” Muscat said in a tweet.

A group of migrants who were disembarked by the Armed Forces of Malta on two separate occasions left Malta for Germany on Tuesday.

The migrants arrived in Malta on the 13 April and 7 July after having been rescued by the vessel Alan Kurdi, which is operated by the NGO Sea Eye.

The ad hoc agreement was coordinated by the European Commission and a number of EU member states.

The migrants were assisted by local authorities, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and officials from the Embassy of Germany in Malta, the government said in a statement.