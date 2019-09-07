[WATCH] The call of justified anger: demonstrators demand radical planning reform in Valletta

A protest against over-the-top construction and environmental degradation, led by a number of NGOs, concluded on Saturday in Valletta.

"We are more than 3,000 individuals who have joined this protest to say that enough is enough," Moviment Graffitti’s André Callus said.

Those were the concluding remarks to a protest that started in front of the law courts. 60 NGOs and activist groups joined in as well as members of the general public.

“Gasan, Tumas and all the big developers have had their way for far too long, but this will not continue anymore. We are standing up to them.

“Back in June, a protest in Pietà garnered a few hundred people. A month later in Attard, a thousand people joined in to save the trees. Today, we are more than 3,000 saying enough’s enough,” Callus said.

The protest was against unbridled construction and environmental degradation, asking for a radical change in planning policies to respect the interests of future generations and the true majority.

The march, accompanied by drums and chants of ‘iz-zejjed kollu zejjed’ (enough is enough), proceeded from the law courts to Merchants Street and eventually stopped in front of Parliament, where just over 1,000 people gathered to listen to speeches by Grafitti spokesperson Wayne Flask, Ramblers Association spokesperson Ingram Bondin, BirdLife CEO Mark Sultana, and others.

Many took to the stage to air their grievances, from Moviment Graffitti activists to residents who lost their homes in Pietà.

“The 7 September should be remembered as the day a new movement was born, the day we united against those who think they can do whatever they want,” Graffitti’s Wayne Flask said.

“Neither [PL nor PN] has asked for a change of planning policy, neither fixed the Planning Puthority and neither could stand up to Sandro Chetcuti,” Flask said, referring to both major parties’ stance to the Malta Developers Association president.”

Graffitti had previously said on social media that people from both major parties were not welcome to the protest. Apart from Alternattiva Demokratika representatives, independent politicians, and Partit Demokratiku’s Martin Cauchi Inglott, no active members of either major party seemed to be present.

Independent Zebbug local councilor Steve Zammit Lupi took to the stage to say that his locality had drastically changed since his childhood and he delivered a heartfelt speech about the importance of green areas in the heart of localities.

“People ask ‘where were you’ to condemn us of partisanship. I was too young to be anywhere then but to whoever asks ‘where were you’, I ask you: ‘where are you now?’

“It’s good that trees are planted in Comino, Ta’ Qali, but we want them where we live, on our roads, our squares, where people live everyday,” Zammit Lupi said.

He added that in his locality, there is a thirteen-storey tower proposed for development and a supermarket on ODZ land.

Ingram Bondin from the Ramblers Association of Malta said that both political parties were propagating a situation were policies are deliberately designed to be problematic to appease powerful developers.

"In our country, there are some who are introducing the idea that if there's a developer who manages to get hold of a piece of land, he can whatever he wants with it. This behaviour isn't a reality in any other civilised country because there are planning systems and boards whose job is to regularise and control developers so these won't be allowed to destroy our common Maltese patrimony, our identity," he said.

