President George Vella meets Pope Francis at the Vatican

President George Vella has invited Pope Francis to visit Malta during a private audience on Monday in the Vatican.

Vella expressed his satisfaction at meeting the leader of the Catholic Church, describing the pope as a man who is close to the people.

Vella also said that it felt as if the pope had a deep understanding of Maltese life and culture.

Following the meeting, George Vella’s wife, Miriam Vella, his three children and Education Minister Evarist Bartolo and his wife, had the opportunity to meet Pope Francis.

The pope was presented with a mosaic of Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu.

The President and the Evarist Bartolo also had the opportunity to meet the Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Under-Secretary of State Antoine Camilleri.

Immigration and international affairs were amongst the topics discussed.

Vella stated that Cardinal Parolin had expressed his satisfaction at the way the immigration situation is being handled by Maltese authorities.

On Tuesday, President Vella is expected to meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.