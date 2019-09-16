menu

President George Vella meets Pope Francis at the Vatican

President extends invitation for Pope to visit Malta

karl_azzopardi
16 September 2019, 6:26pm
by Karl Azzopardi
President George Vella meeting with Pope Francis
President George Vella meeting with Pope Francis

President George Vella has invited Pope Francis to visit Malta during a private audience on Monday in the Vatican.

Vella expressed his satisfaction at meeting the leader of the Catholic Church, describing the pope as a man who is close to the people. 

Vella also said that it felt as if the pope had a deep understanding of Maltese life and culture. 

Following the meeting, George Vella’s wife, Miriam Vella, his three children and Education Minister Evarist Bartolo and his wife, had the opportunity to meet Pope Francis.

The pope was presented with a mosaic of Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu. 

The President and the Evarist Bartolo also had the opportunity to meet the Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, and Under-Secretary of State Antoine Camilleri.   

A mosaic of Our Lady of Ta' Pinu presented to the Pope on behalf of the Maltese people
A mosaic of Our Lady of Ta' Pinu presented to the Pope on behalf of the Maltese people

Immigration and international affairs were amongst the topics discussed. 

Vella stated that Cardinal Parolin had expressed his satisfaction at the way the immigration situation is being handled by Maltese authorities. 

On Tuesday, President Vella is expected to meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella. 

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in National
[WATCH] Homeless at five: staying at the YMCA
National

[WATCH] Homeless at five: staying at the YMCA
Kurt Sansone
President George Vella meets Pope Francis at the Vatican
National

President George Vella meets Pope Francis at the Vatican
Karl Azzopardi
[WATCH] Giving Housing Authority power to enter private property is dangerous, Adrian Delia insists
National

[WATCH] Giving Housing Authority power to enter private property is dangerous, Adrian Delia insists
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Paola's little known, big garden to get 13,000 trees and shrubs
National

[WATCH] Paola's little known, big garden to get 13,000 trees and shrubs
Laura Calleja
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.