[WATCH] Birzebbuga to benefit from double-glazed windows against Freeport din

Around 150 homes in Birzebbuga will benefit from a government scheme that will fund double-glazed windows to protect from noise pollution emanating from the nearby Freeport terminals.

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi announced the scheme in Birzebbuga on Thursday and said that €300,000 will be cumulatively spent to upgrade ailing households' windows against the constant din from the Freeport.

"Birzebbuga is a town that contributed to our economy in the form of the Delimara power station, the Freeport terminals, the oil tankers, and due to these investments, the residents here had to face certain problems over the years. This government understood this and planned to address these deficiencies," Mizzi said.

He added that as part of the government's mission to address such issues, it had already decommissioned most of the oil tanks in the area and transformed Delimara to a natural gas-powered plant. New rubber-tired Gantry Cranes were also introduced earlier this year as a noise abatement measure.

"A planned garden is already in the works, which will create a natural boundary between the Freeport and the residential areas. A skatepark was regenerated and a carpark will also be designed," Mizzi announced, adding that a planned promenade will soon transform Birzebbuga into a more attractive area.

The double-glazing windows scheme will be open to 38 streets in Birzebbuga most affected by the noise pollution from the Freeport—all eligible residents will be able to apply in the coming days.

"The government will be paying for around 90% of the expenses for residents' windows. Every household can claim a maximum of €2,000," Mizzi said.

The scheme followed focus group sessions between the government and Birzebbuga residents. Mizzi claimed that most residents had responded that they were still bothered by noise in the area.