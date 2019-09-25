Air Malta launches rescue fares to help stranded passengers

Air Malta has launched a rescue fare to and from various destinations in reaction to the collapse of British global travel giant Thomas Cook earlier in the week.

Tickets will be offered on an availability basis and are available only to Thomas Cook’s flight ticket holders or package holiday vouchers.

The Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority advised passengers to check if they were given an Air Travel Organiser’s Licence (ATOL) certificate when they booked their flight or package holiday.

“This is a financial protection scheme for insolvency. If consumers have been given this certificate, they may claim a refund for the unused travel services with the British Civil Aviation Authority (CAA),” the MCCAA said.

The authority said that as from 30 September, the CCA will be launching a service to manage all refunds within two months from when the fully completed claims forms are received. Further information about this refund process will be available on the CAA website in the coming days.

“Consumers who are not in possession of an ATOL certificate need to check their travel insurance policy to confirm if they are covered to get a refund. Consumers can also contact their bank to see if a chargeback can be made in cases where their travel services were paid by credit card,” the MCCAA said.

The MCCAA said that consumers who have a Thomas Cook flight booked through a travel company or agent should contact their travel operator and check about any possible alternative travel arrangements.

“A repatriation programme is in place for passengers who are stranded abroad and need a return flight back to the UK. This repatriation programme will be operating until Sunday 6 October. After this date, passengers will need to make their own travel arrangements.”

Passengers who are stranded abroad, travelling to other destinations outside of the UK will need to make their own travel arrangements and then seek a refund either through the ATOL protection scheme or through their insurance or bank. The MCCAA said that if flights were booked through an agency, the said agency should be contacted to check for alternative travel arrangements.