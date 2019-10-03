menu

DELTA Summit: Tourists could be guided through Valletta's sites by a robot

Tourism Ministry exploring integrating artificial intelligence into the tourism experience

massimo_costa
3 October 2019, 2:34pm
by Massimo Costa
Valletta in the future: Will we see robots guiding tourists around the city's streets?
Valletta in the future: Will we see robots guiding tourists around the city's streets?

The Tourism Ministry is considering creating a "tourism robot" which would guide tourists through Valletta, enhancing the experience of visiting the capital.

The initiative is one of several in a drive to integrate technology, including Artifical Intelligence into the Maltese tourism product.

Speaking at the DELTA Summit, Konrad Mizzi said a new tourism-based application has been developed, which will serve as an integrated platform to promote Malta, allow the booking of services and enable payments, and help to deliver a "unique experience" for tourists.

The Tourism Minister launched the first stages of the app, VisitMalta+, today. He said its functionality will be extended to augmented and virtual reality, and other initiatives, including the 'gamification' of the tourism experience.

"The ministry is also committed to [the use] of AI, including the possibility of developing a Malta-based tourism robot which will guide people through the experience in Valletta," Mizzi said.

Malta, he said, had a clear strategy on digital innovation in place, which looks to the future. He added that the ministry would continue to focus on innovation in the tourism field.

READ MORE:

DELTA Summit: ‘Artificial Intelligence will be key driver for growth across Maltese islands’

DELTA Summit: Malta first to launch certification for blockchain software

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in National
Home Affairs Minister injures his head after falling at home
National

Home Affairs Minister injures his head after falling at home
Laura Calleja
DELTA Summit: Tourists could be guided through Valletta's sites by a robot
National

DELTA Summit: Tourists could be guided through Valletta's sites by a robot
Massimo Costa
[WATCH] Economy needs to be measured by social wellbeing, PN says
National

[WATCH] Economy needs to be measured by social wellbeing, PN says
David Hudson
[WATCH] DELTA Summit: Malta first to launch certification for blockchain software
National

[WATCH] DELTA Summit: Malta first to launch certification for blockchain software
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.