DELTA Summit: Tourists could be guided through Valletta's sites by a robot

The Tourism Ministry is considering creating a "tourism robot" which would guide tourists through Valletta, enhancing the experience of visiting the capital.

The initiative is one of several in a drive to integrate technology, including Artifical Intelligence into the Maltese tourism product.

Speaking at the DELTA Summit, Konrad Mizzi said a new tourism-based application has been developed, which will serve as an integrated platform to promote Malta, allow the booking of services and enable payments, and help to deliver a "unique experience" for tourists.

The Tourism Minister launched the first stages of the app, VisitMalta+, today. He said its functionality will be extended to augmented and virtual reality, and other initiatives, including the 'gamification' of the tourism experience.

"The ministry is also committed to [the use] of AI, including the possibility of developing a Malta-based tourism robot which will guide people through the experience in Valletta," Mizzi said.

Malta, he said, had a clear strategy on digital innovation in place, which looks to the future. He added that the ministry would continue to focus on innovation in the tourism field.

