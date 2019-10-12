menu

Msida snack bar’s ceiling partially collapses

Bar was closed and no injuries were reported

massimo_costa
12 October 2019, 5:17pm
by Massimo Costa
Duke's Snack Bar's ceiling partially collapsed on Saturday afternoon
Duke's Snack Bar's ceiling partially collapsed on Saturday afternoon

The ceiling of a popular snack bar in Msida collapsed on Saturday afternoon as construction work was under way in the upper floors of the building.

The establishment, Duke's Snack Bar, which is commonly frequented by locals and students from the nearby Junior College, was closed, and luckily nobody was hurt.

The height of the building is currently being extended, with a block of flats currently being built on top of the second floor, and the construction work appearing to have been a factor behind the bar's ceiling caving in.

Jason Carabott, who operates the bar, was in the establishment at the time of the incident, but managed to escape unharmed.

The bar’s owner, Charles Duca, told TVM that they had been concerned with intensity of the construction-related banging on the floor above, but that the architect supervising the work had assured them that the structure was safe. Duca, who was very angry at what had happened, said their livelihoods depended on the snack bar.

The incident follows a spate of other building collapses this year, which had prompted the Prime Minister to impose a two-week ban on construction as new rules came into force.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in National
Footballer takes on the Syria Gzira FC haters and racists in Facebook livestream
National

Footballer takes on the Syria Gzira FC haters and racists in Facebook livestream
Matthew Vella
Msida snack bar’s ceiling partially collapses
National

Msida snack bar’s ceiling partially collapses
Massimo Costa
Gordon-John Manché refuses to disclose amounts followers pay in donations
National

Gordon-John Manché refuses to disclose amounts followers pay in donations
Massimo Costa
[WATCH] Joseph Muscat doesn’t want Egrant report published, Delia says
National

[WATCH] Joseph Muscat doesn’t want Egrant report published, Delia says
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.