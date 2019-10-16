Ana Gomes says it is an 'absolute shame’ Joseph Muscat is still in government

Former Portuguese socialist MEP Ana Gomes has accused the Prime Minister of “obstructing justice” by defending ministers involved in wrongdoing.

Gomes did not hold back the punches when she addressed the manifestation held in Valletta on Wednesday evening to commemorate Daphne Caruana Galizia.

She recalled the first time she met Caruana Galizia while on a fact finding mission to Malta at the start of 2017 as part of a European Parliament delegation looking into the Panama Papers.

In my meeting with Joseph Muscat and his minions I sensed there would be an obstruction of justice Ana Gomes

“I was impressed by Daphne when she recounted to us how three public hospitals were being sold to a company based in the British Virgin Islands. I am a socialist and proud, and could not understand how a socialist government was doing this,” Gomes said.

The MEP had, in a subsequent rule of law mission formed part of a delegation that visited Malta in the wake of Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

“As a socialist I have principles, and it is an absolute shame that they [Muscat and his Labour Party] are still in government,” Gomes said to applause that changed into booing at the mention of Muscat.

Gomes continued to describe how she came to conclude that the Prime Minister was not interested in justice: “In my meeting with Joseph Muscat and his minions I sensed there would be an obstruction of justice… Muscat is obstructing justice. He refuses to answer on 17 Black and continues to defend his ministers. He defends those who want to prevent justice.”

Gomes insisted that her presence at the demonstration was a show of solidarity with the Maltese people. “No journalist is going to forget this fight. It is our fight. Daphne died in the most brutal way but she is alive, inspiring us to go on against the criminals and the Mafioso… Daphne is invicta,” Gomes concluded, with a tongue in cheek reference to the tattoo Invictus, on Muscat’s bicep.