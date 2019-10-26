AD calls out PN MEPs for ‘allying with far-right’ on search and rescue vote

Alternattiva Demokratika has accused Nationalist Party MEPs of siding with the far-right in a resolution on search and rescue in the Mediterranean.

“In Europe the PN is embracing the rhetoric and policies of the far-right,” the AD said in a statement.

MEPs Roberta Metsola and David Casa were amongst 290 MEPs who voted against a European Parliament resolution aimed at stepping up search and rescue efforts in the Mediterranean.

The motion failed to pass on Thursday by just two votes: 288 in favour, 290 against and 36 members abstained.

The motion was tabled by Spanish S&D member Juan Fernando López Aguilar, who chairs the LIBE (civil liberties) committee and called for member states to step up efforts to save asylum seekers making the perilous crossing to Europe.

The AD accused the MEPs of choosing to ignore human rights and forego saving people’s lives.

“Conservative EPP and rightwing liberal forces joined with the far-right and neo-nazis to vote against the resolution. They chose to argue over small details and commas,” the AD said in a statement.

On Friday, AD spokesperson for European Affairs Mina Tolu, took to Facebook to state that saving lives is not an act of solidarity, but a legal obligation under international law.

“Why did Maltese MEPs choose to vote against a resolution that respects human rights, that would allow for more financial support for Member States, including Malta, to engage in Search and Rescue missions, and for fair and sustainable distribution mechanisms and tangible solidarity between all EU Member States?” Tolu said.