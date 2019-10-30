Happy Halloween: where are the island’s spookiest spots?

Halloween in Malta has been on the rise in popularity over the last few years and it would seem the island has well and truly embraced the American tradition.

While the holiday is traditionally marked with children in custumes roaming the streets, going door to door asking for a trick or treat and many adults will attend costume parties, some, may wish to partake in a darker Halloween experience. If that’s the case look no further. With such a rich history, it’s no surprise that the island has accumulated a few restless spirits and haunted houses.

Villa Sans Souci – Marsaxlokk

This long since abandoned mansion on the road to Marsaxlokk is said to be one of the most haunted properties in Malta. Built by Professor Salvatore Luigi Pisani as his residence in the 1870s, this house was later used as a hotel in 1910, and then by the Royal Air Force in the 1940s. People constantly say they hear weird noises coming from inside the house, and others who have been inside have even reported a sense of dread overcoming them throughout all the accessible rooms.

Manoel Theatre – Valletta

Manoel Theatre is the pride and joy of many Maltese, as well as being one of Europe’s oldest functioning theatres. However, actors and audience members alike have on occasion reported seeing fog emerge from one of the seating boxes. Others have seen slamming doors and drifting shadowy figures. There is also the story of Rita, a beggar who lived at the Manoel Theatre in its early days and who fell to her death from one of the theatre’s balconies as she fought to save her infant daughter from a stranger’s hands.

Cathedral – Mdina



When night falls on the silent city – walking the deserted streets could give anyone the creeps. However, the Cathedral in Mdina, and the immediate area around it are said to be some of the most haunted in Malta. One of the most popular myths says that the congregation of the cathedral, gathered for Mass one morning, and noticed something odd about the old priest that celebrated Mass every day. So did the sacristan. The same thing happened the following two days until, late on the third, the sacristan met a friend who told him the old priest had died four nights earlier in his home. It is said that the priest was allowed to continue celebrating Mass for three days until another priest was appointed to replace him.

The Devil's Farmhouse – Mellieha



The Devil's Farmhouse in Mellieha was given its nickname because it was said to have been built by the devil in a day. The farmhouse was said to be the devil’s making due to the staircases creating the illusion of horns. People have said that during the evening classical music echoes from the house.

Verdala Palace – Rabat



The niece of Grand Master De Rohan, who died in tragic circumstances, is said to have haunted Verdala Palace palace in Buskett Gardens since Victorian times. The story goes that Grand Master De Rohan informed his niece that he had chosen a suitor for her and that she was to marry him even though she was not attracted to him. When he heard that the girl did not like him, the suitor locked her in her room at Verdala Palace. It is said that she tried to escape out of her window, but fell to her death. Since then, her ghost has roamed around the place in the iconic blue dress she died in, giving her the name the Blue lady. People say they have seen her reflection in many mirrors around the palace or standing on the edge of the palace balconies.

Telgha t’Alla w’Ommu – Naxxar



Most at some point have driven through Telgha t’Alla w’ Ommu during their travels. However, while traffic accidents are nothing new to the island, this may be the only location with a superstitious element attached. Wandering spirits are said to haunt the hill, asking drivers for a lift. The spirts are said to be credited with the numerous hit and runs that occur at the hilltop.

Splendid Hotel – Valletta



Splendid Hotel in Strait Street was originally a brothel. The story has it that an argument broke out one night between one of the prostitutes and a client of hers. The woman was said to have been murdered in a bathroom on the first floor, and since then her spirit has walked the empty hallways of the hotel. Witnesses have even reported furniture being hurled across the rooms.

Manoel Island



While originally Manoel Island was the property of the Bishop of Malta, the island was then turned into an isolation hospital during the outbreak of the Black Death in 1592. People who worked on the island have spoken of an apparition that stands proudly on top of the fortifications walls, looking down at those underneath him.

Furthermore, people have also seen a black knight, dressed in a full suit of black armour, patrolling the abandoned buildings in the areas – there is said to be a desecration of a long-dead knight’s crypt somewhere on the island.

Fort St Angelo – Birgu



Many may know the story of the Grey lady. Sightings of her date back as early as the 1900s. She was seen and heard by many Royal Navy sailors, yet, encounters with her ghost vary. People have claimed that she was aggressive and vulgar and would throw furniture around the historic fort, however, Maltese children who saw her used to describe her as a nice lady that looked sad.