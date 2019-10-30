Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

An impact between a motorcycle and a car at the Naxxar Coast Road, has left a 24-year-old man seriously injured.

The incident, happened at around 5.45 pm, after a Smart car driven by a 62-year-old woman from Saint Paul’s Bay hit the motorcyclist, who also resides in Saint Paul’s Bay.

An ambulance was called onsite, and took the young man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.