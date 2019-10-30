menu

Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

The incident happened at the Naxxar coast road

karl_azzopardi
30 October 2019, 8:19pm
by Karl Azzopardi

An impact between a motorcycle and a car at the Naxxar Coast Road, has left a 24-year-old man seriously injured.

The incident, happened at around 5.45 pm, after a Smart car driven by a 62-year-old woman from Saint Paul’s Bay hit the motorcyclist, who also resides in Saint Paul’s Bay.

An ambulance was called onsite, and took the young man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
