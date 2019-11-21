Police should take action against protesters who ‘exceeded limit,’ says Speaker

Speaker Anglu Farrugia has urged the police to take action against protesters who “exceeded the limit” in Wednesday's protest outside Parliament.

A noisy protest in Valletta following the arrest of businessman Yorgen Fenech turned sour when protesters surrounded the official car of Justice Minister Owen Bonnici and vented their anger by kicking and banging on it.

In a statement on Thursday, Farrugia noted the “less than peaceful” incidents which took place near the parliament building, when MPs were hindered and insulted while trying to leave.

He urged the police to take action against people who exceeded the limit, broke the law, caused violence and voluntary damage to the people’s representatives.

Farrugia said that this irresponsible behaviour was a breach against the House of Representatives.

Responding to comments put to him by MaltaToday, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici said he had no problem with protesting, however, what occurred “crossed the line.”

“To have people banging on the car doors and banging on windows with the hope of breaking them, that shouldn’t have happened,” he said.