[WATCH] Joseph Muscat lost his moral authority by not sacking Schembri and Mizzi, Adrian Delia says

Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia has accused the Prime Minister of losing his moral authority for refusing to sack his chief of staff Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi.

Delia said Joseph Muscat was leading an illegitimate government and his procrastination was “blessing corruption”. "Muscat's behaviour is beyond belief," Delia added.

The Prime Minister has to remove Schembri and Mizzi, who had links with businessman Yorgen Fenech’s Dubai company 17 Black, Delia insisted.

The Opposition leader was speaking on Net TV this evening just after holding an emergency meeting of the PN parliamentary group.

Delia was in Zagreb for the European People’s Party summit when Fenech was arrested by the police on Wednesday. Fenech has been described as a “person of interest” in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

The PN parliamentary group decided that the party should attend tomorrow’s anti-corruption protest organised by Repubblika in Valletta. A protest held yesterday turned sour when angry protesters surrounded the official car of Justice Minister Owen Bonnici and banged on it.

Various PN MPs were present for the protest after having walked out of Parliament when Muscat refused to say what he will do with Schembri.

More significantly, the parliamentary group pledged to continue the fight for justice and against corruption “without any reservations and united with all those who have the common good and the national interest at heart”.

Delia is reported to have told his MPs that this was a delicate moment for the country that called for prudence and caution so that justice is allowed to take its course. However, he insisted political responsibility should be shouldered.