Updated | Yorgen Fenech released on police bail under strict supervision

Yorgen Fenech released on police bail under strict supervision

kurt_sansone
21 November 2019, 9:06pm
by Kurt Sansone
Updated at 10.20pm with details on Fenech's police bail

After almost 40 hours of interrogation, Yorgen Fenech has been released from custody on police bail, MaltaToday is informed.

The businessman was arrested on Wednesday trying to leave Malta on his yacht and has been indicated as a “person of interest” in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

Sources told this newspaper that Fenech is under strict police supervision. This evening Fenech was taken to his yacht at Portomaso where police officers conducted a further search of the vessel in his presence.

Sources said that Fenech was then released on police bail and driven to his home. He is expected to be taken back to police headquarters for further interrogation on Friday morning.

The 48-hour arrest deadline was to expire in the early morning of Friday, however, a further period of 48 hours will kick off if Fenech is re-arrested.

So far, it is unclear what involvement Fenech may have had in the Caruana Galizia assassination and what he may have told police.

Fenech’s arrest came 24 hours after the Prime Minister said he would be recommending a pardon to the alleged middleman in the murder. The man, identified by MaltaToday as Melvin Theuma is in police custody.

The pardon is conditional on the strength of the information Theuma will provide the police.

Joseph Muscat said today that Fenech’s arrest was not carried out on the basis of information that Theuma gave the police.

