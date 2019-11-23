Updated | Yorgen Fenech requests presidential pardon, Chris Cardona questioned

Updated at 2pm with Yorgen Fenech hospitalisation

Police sources have confirmed that the former Tumas Group chief executive officer Yorgen Fenech has requested a presidential pardon in return for evidence that could lead to information on the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

Fenech was arrested on Wednesday morning at 5:30am as he was leaving the Portomaso harbour, and later was described as a person of interest in the Caruana Galizia investigation.

The arrest came less than 24 hours after a pardon was mooted for an alleged middleman, Melvin Theuma, who said to have had in his possession inciminating recordings.

The recordings have been passed on to magistrate Gabriella Vella.

Chris Cardona questioned

Police investigating the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia have also spoke to economy minister Chris Cardona, MaltaToday has confirmed.

The minister has since left the police headquarters, where he was also questioned about his alleged presence at the FKK Acapulco brothel outside Hamburg, in Germany, while on official duty, which had been revealed by Caruana Galizia.

Yorgen Fenech hospitalised

MaltaToday has confirmed that the businessman has been hospitalised after he complained of chest pains. The business magnate has been in police custody since Wednesday, bar several hours between Thursday and Friday when he was released on police bail.