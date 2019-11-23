menu

Updated | Yorgen Fenech requests presidential pardon, Chris Cardona questioned

Former Tumas CEO Yorgen Fenech requested presidential pardon on Saturday • Yorgen Fenech is hospitalised

paul_cocks
23 November 2019, 1:23pm
by Paul Cocks
Yorgen Fenech was publicly identified as the owner of 17 Black in November 2018
Yorgen Fenech was publicly identified as the owner of 17 Black in November 2018

Updated at 2pm with Yorgen Fenech hospitalisation

Police sources have confirmed that the former Tumas Group chief executive officer Yorgen Fenech has requested a presidential pardon in return for evidence that could lead to information on the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation.

Fenech was arrested on Wednesday morning at 5:30am as he was leaving the Portomaso harbour, and later was described as a person of interest in the Caruana Galizia investigation.

The arrest came less than 24 hours after a pardon was mooted for an alleged middleman, Melvin Theuma, who said to have had in his possession inciminating recordings.

The recordings have been passed on to magistrate Gabriella Vella.

Chris Cardona questioned

Police investigating the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia have also spoke to economy minister Chris Cardona, MaltaToday has confirmed.

The minister has since left the police headquarters, where he was also questioned about his alleged presence at the FKK Acapulco brothel outside Hamburg, in Germany, while on official duty, which had been revealed by Caruana Galizia.

Yorgen Fenech hospitalised

MaltaToday has confirmed that the businessman has been hospitalised after he complained of chest pains. The business magnate has been in police custody since Wednesday, bar several hours between Thursday and Friday when he was released on police bail.

Paul Cocks joined MaltaToday after having spent years working in newspapers with The Times...
More in National
Updated | Yorgen Fenech requests presidential pardon, Chris Cardona questioned
National

Updated | Yorgen Fenech requests presidential pardon, Chris Cardona questioned
Paul Cocks
Prime Minister shouldn't be spokesman for police commissioner, Adrian Delia says
National

Prime Minister shouldn't be spokesman for police commissioner, Adrian Delia says
Matthew Agius
Evarist Bartolo:
National

Evarist Bartolo: "justice must be done without fear or favour"
Matthew Agius
Protestors to demonstrate outside Parliament on Monday
National

Protestors to demonstrate outside Parliament on Monday
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.