PN signs unanimous resolution calling for Joseph Muscat's immediate resignation

In an urgent meeting of the PN executive committee and its administrative committees at the PN headquarters on Sunday, the party's executive has unanimously signed a resolution calling for the immediate resignation of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

The Nationalist Party has set aside its differences to rise to the national call for anti-corruption, Opposition Leader Adrian Delia said, alluding to the rift in the party where one side continues to question his authority as legitimate leader.

Speaking on NET TV on Sunday afternoon, Delia said that the PN had reaffirmed that the highest interest is the national one, where it realised that now was not the moment where partisan divide should be considered.

"The PN executive has met and has set aside its differences to rise to the national call that the country is asking us to make. We are not living in a moment where our personal interests or partisan interests should come first," Delia said.

He added that he was aware that several parliamentary members on the side of government were already asking questions and considering the consequences of a Prime Minister refusing to sack his chief of staff Keith Schembri and Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi.

"The Prime Minister is illegitimate. In recent days, we have seen how many powers are being absorbed by this one man. Our constitution pronounces that our country is democratic and that rule of law should reign supreme. This principle presumes a separation of powers, but we aren't seeing this anymore.

"We will take every measure to safeguard and protect our democracy. Let's unite in the fight for righteousness," Delia said.

The resolution said that the executive was concerned that Muscat was the only protagonist to assume responsibility in the direction and communication to the public on the investigation into the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, a murder that could implicate his own office.

"Schembri and Mizzi are two persons related by illegal business with Yorgen Fenech, a person under arrest who asked for a presidential pardon to reveal information on the assassination," the resolution read.

Earlier on Sunday, Education Minister Evarist Bartolo said on Facebook that the country would be worse-off if the government protected murderers and money-launderers. "[It would be] a better place if justice is carried out with everyone without fear or favour," he wrote.

In the midst of the arrest of Tumas director Yorgen Fenech in connection with Caruana Galizia's murder investigation, the pressure is mounting on all sides for Muscat to take action on Mizzi and Schembri, involved in the Panamagate scandal and linked to Fenech.

"In the coming days, the Opposition will take every initiative, big and small in terms of the law, to safeguard the democracy of this country. My appeal is sincere and free from partisanship: let's unite in the fight against corruption, a fight for our democracy... let's give the country what it deserves," Delia said.

Read the PN resolution here: