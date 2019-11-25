menu

Minister’s call to arms: ‘Mizzi and Schembri can resign… the Labour tree is greater than its branches’

Education minister’s message on Facebook is implied call to Labour activists to cut loose Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi

matthew_vella
25 November 2019, 6:29am
by Matthew Vella
Evarist Bartolo
Evarist Bartolo

Education minister Evarist Bartolo has yet again reiterated his call for the PM’s chief of staff Keith Schembri and the tourism minister Konrad Mizzi to resign, this time calling them by name in a Facebook status.

In a 6am post, the Labour veteran said Mizzi and Schembri “can choose to resign of their own accord for the greater good that the Labour Party was created.”

Bartolo, whose Facebook messages have implied that Labour Party activists must also take control of the situation, likening the Labour Party to a tree.

“Even the strongest tree that bears the most fruit must be taken care off and be pruned once in a while, otherwise it might fall sick and die. And who would suffer should the Labour Party tree be allowed to die? Those whose bed has already been laid? No. It would be those who are voiceless and the weakest,” Bartolo said.

Bartolo on Facebook: ‘We’re at a crossroads… we can’t protect murderers or money-launderers’

Bartolo then said Labour was greater than any part of it, a reference to Mizzi and Schembri, by saying “the tree is greater than any of its branches”.

He said that without Mizzi and Schembri, the Labour Party would tend to the “tree so that it does not fall sick and die. Before it is too late.”

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
More in National
After Fenech’s arrest: businessman-gone-rogue or the Mafia stamp?
National

After Fenech’s arrest: businessman-gone-rogue or the Mafia stamp?
James Debono
Tumas foundation for journalism now deals with a tarnished name
National

Tumas foundation for journalism now deals with a tarnished name
Matthew Vella
Minister’s call to arms: ‘Mizzi and Schembri can resign… the Labour tree is greater than its branches’
National

Minister’s call to arms: ‘Mizzi and Schembri can resign… the Labour tree is greater than its branches’
Matthew Vella
Police question members of Cardona’s secretariat in Caruana Galizia murder investigation
National

Police question members of Cardona’s secretariat in Caruana Galizia murder investigation
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.