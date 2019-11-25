Minister’s call to arms: ‘Mizzi and Schembri can resign… the Labour tree is greater than its branches’

Education minister Evarist Bartolo has yet again reiterated his call for the PM’s chief of staff Keith Schembri and the tourism minister Konrad Mizzi to resign, this time calling them by name in a Facebook status.

In a 6am post, the Labour veteran said Mizzi and Schembri “can choose to resign of their own accord for the greater good that the Labour Party was created.”

Bartolo, whose Facebook messages have implied that Labour Party activists must also take control of the situation, likening the Labour Party to a tree.

“Even the strongest tree that bears the most fruit must be taken care off and be pruned once in a while, otherwise it might fall sick and die. And who would suffer should the Labour Party tree be allowed to die? Those whose bed has already been laid? No. It would be those who are voiceless and the weakest,” Bartolo said.

Bartolo on Facebook: ‘We’re at a crossroads… we can’t protect murderers or money-launderers’

Bartolo then said Labour was greater than any part of it, a reference to Mizzi and Schembri, by saying “the tree is greater than any of its branches”.

He said that without Mizzi and Schembri, the Labour Party would tend to the “tree so that it does not fall sick and die. Before it is too late.”