Keith Schembri released, Yorgen Fenech goes to court to file constitutional case

The Prime Minister's former chief of staff, Keith Schembri, has been released from police custody while the man who named him as the mastermind in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder, Yorgen Fenech, filed a constitutional case.

This while an urgent cabinet meeting is taking place at Castille on Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's orders. The meeting is discussing a possible presidential pardon for Fenech.

Tumas group businessman Fenech was seen leaving court this evening after he filed a constitutional case against chief investigator in the Caruana Galizia investigation, Keith Arnaud. He claimed that Arnaud has to be pulled off the case because he has been feeding information to Schembri.

Earlier, the police issued a statement saying that there was no basis to remove him.

"The inquiring magistrate is continuously updated with the developments of the case. There exists no basis for Inspector Keith Arnaud to be removed from this investigation," the police said. "The results thus far are testament to this. Inspector Arnaud has from the beginning of the case led the investigation, with the assistance of Europol who remained and are till today, actively involved in the investigation."

Lawyers Marion Camilleri and Gianluca Caruana Curran are assisting Fenech.